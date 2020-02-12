Host Hotels and Resorts (HST) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Host Hotels and Resorts stock opened at $16.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 7.70 and a quick ratio of 7.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.12. Host Hotels and Resorts has a 52-week low of $15.51 and a 52-week high of $20.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. Host Hotels and Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.20%.

HST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Host Hotels and Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Host Hotels and Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Host Hotels and Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.47.

In other news, Chairman Richard E. Marriott sold 160,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $2,965,209.45. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 3,503,058 shares in the company, valued at $64,841,603.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Host Hotels and Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

