Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.32 Billion

Analysts predict that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) will announce $1.32 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Host Hotels and Resorts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.37 billion and the lowest is $1.31 billion. Host Hotels and Resorts posted sales of $1.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Host Hotels and Resorts will report full year sales of $5.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.43 billion to $5.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.11 billion to $5.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Host Hotels and Resorts.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Host Hotels and Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Host Hotels and Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Host Hotels and Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.47.

Shares of NYSE HST opened at $16.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 7.70 and a quick ratio of 7.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.12. Host Hotels and Resorts has a 1 year low of $15.51 and a 1 year high of $20.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Host Hotels and Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 45.20%.

In other news, Chairman Richard E. Marriott sold 160,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $2,965,209.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,503,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,841,603.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 1,267,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,518,000 after acquiring an additional 37,616 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 121,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 6,315 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 386.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 224,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,160,000 after acquiring an additional 178,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 798,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,812,000 after acquiring an additional 231,050 shares in the last quarter. 96.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Host Hotels and Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

