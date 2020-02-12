HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $14.61 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) will report sales of $14.61 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for HP’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.45 billion to $14.78 billion. HP posted sales of $14.71 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HP will report full year sales of $58.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $57.73 billion to $58.24 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $58.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $56.72 billion to $59.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover HP.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The computer maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.29 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.36% and a negative return on equity of 241.43%. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of HP in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of HP from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.56.

In related news, insider Christoph Schell sold 42,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $855,651.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,892,233.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth $254,000. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth $301,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 60,590 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth $1,747,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $22.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.40. HP has a twelve month low of $15.93 and a twelve month high of $24.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a $0.1762 dividend. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 31.25%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

