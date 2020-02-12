HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Acquired by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,798 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,552 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $2,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of HP by 115.2% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HP during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in HP by 255.6% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 3,200 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in HP during the third quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its position in HP by 263.8% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,744 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

HPQ traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $22.48. The stock had a trading volume of 12,988,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,459,434. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.93 and a 12-month high of $24.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.55. The company has a market cap of $31.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.41.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The computer maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. HP had a net margin of 5.36% and a negative return on equity of 241.43%. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.1762 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. HP’s payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HPQ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of HP in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of HP from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.56.

In other news, insider Christoph Schell sold 42,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $855,651.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,892,233.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.