HPQ Silicon Resources (CVE:HPQ) Receives News Impact Score of 1.08

News articles about HPQ Silicon Resources (CVE:HPQ) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. HPQ Silicon Resources earned a coverage optimism score of 1.08 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of HPQ stock opened at C$0.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.44. HPQ Silicon Resources has a 1 year low of C$0.07 and a 1 year high of C$0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.43 million and a P/E ratio of -11.43.

HPQ Silicon Resources Company Profile

HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc engages in the exploration, mining, and production of silicon metals, solar grade silicon metals, and polysilicon in Canada. It holds interests in the high purity quartz properties that cover an area of approximately 3,500 Ha located in Quebec. The company also produces and manufactures multi and monocrystalline solar cells of the P and N types for the production of photovoltaic conversion.

