HSBC Analysts Give T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) a $86.00 Price Target

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) has been assigned a $86.00 price objective by equities researchers at HSBC in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. HSBC’s target price indicates a potential downside of 9.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on T-Mobile Us from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded T-Mobile Us from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded T-Mobile Us from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays set a $88.00 target price on T-Mobile Us and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on T-Mobile Us from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.92.

Shares of TMUS traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $95.06. 454,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,724,658. The company has a market cap of $72.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.43. T-Mobile Us has a fifty-two week low of $68.16 and a fifty-two week high of $95.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.57 and its 200 day moving average is $79.22.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $11.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. T-Mobile Us’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that T-Mobile Us will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,733,859 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,314,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647,322 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 82,882 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,529,000 after purchasing an additional 20,348 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 32,472 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares during the period. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 611,534 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $48,171,000 after purchasing an additional 193,448 shares during the period. 33.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

