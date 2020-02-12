HSBC (LON:HSBA) Given a GBX 635 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

HSBC (LON:HSBA) received a GBX 635 ($8.35) price target from Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.65% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 865 ($11.38) to GBX 860 ($11.31) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 575 ($7.56) to GBX 530 ($6.97) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of HSBC to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 540 ($7.10) to GBX 510 ($6.71) in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 601.67 ($7.91).

LON HSBA opened at GBX 595.40 ($7.83) on Wednesday. HSBC has a 12 month low of GBX 0.78 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 687.70 ($9.05). The firm has a market capitalization of $120.13 billion and a PE ratio of 9.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 582.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 598.24.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

