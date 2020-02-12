HSBC Reiterates €17.00 Price Target for Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE)

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) has been assigned a €17.00 ($19.77) target price by equities researchers at HSBC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Nord/LB set a €17.40 ($20.23) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a €13.60 ($15.81) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €16.32 ($18.98).

Shares of DTE traded up €0.19 ($0.22) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €15.61 ($18.15). The stock had a trading volume of 14,988,169 shares. Deutsche Telekom has a 1-year low of €12.72 ($14.79) and a 1-year high of €18.13 ($21.08). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €14.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €15.05.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

