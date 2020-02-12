HSBC Upgrades Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA) to Buy

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA) was upgraded by equities researchers at HSBC to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oddo Securities dropped their target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,750 ($36.17) to GBX 2,650 ($34.86) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Main First Bank began coverage on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,900 ($38.15) to GBX 2,750 ($36.17) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,780 ($36.57) to GBX 2,470 ($32.49) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Royal Dutch Shell presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,686.30 ($35.34).

Shares of LON:RDSA opened at GBX 2,013 ($26.48) on Wednesday. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52 week low of GBX 3.05 ($0.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,637.50 ($34.69). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,179.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,279.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.18. The company has a market cap of $83.46 billion and a PE ratio of 8.02.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

