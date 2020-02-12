HSBC Upgrades Sasol (NYSE:SSL) to Buy

Sasol (NYSE:SSL) was upgraded by stock analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SSL has been the topic of several other reports. Renaissance Capital lowered Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sasol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sasol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Bank of America raised Sasol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Sasol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Get Sasol alerts:

Shares of Sasol stock opened at $15.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.01. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Sasol has a 1 year low of $14.73 and a 1 year high of $34.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSL. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Sasol by 201.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its holdings in shares of Sasol by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 39,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 7,006 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sasol by 1,145.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sasol by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,997 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sasol by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 120,643 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 4,554 shares during the last quarter. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sasol Company Profile

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Australia, Canada, Gabon, and Australia.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.