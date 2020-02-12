Huami Corp (NYSE:HMI) Short Interest Up 18.2% in January

Huami Corp (NYSE:HMI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 338,700 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the January 15th total of 286,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 397,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Huami in the third quarter worth about $121,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huami during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huami during the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huami during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Huami by 3,764.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 23,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 22,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Huami from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Shares of Huami stock traded up $1.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.92. 569,692 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 539,220. The company has a market capitalization of $812.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 2.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Huami has a 52-week low of $7.27 and a 52-week high of $19.66.

Huami (NYSE:HMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $260.58 million during the quarter. Huami had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 9.99%.

About Huami

Huami Corporation, a biometric and activity data-driven company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-Branded Products and Others. The company offers smart bands, watches, and scales; and a range of accessories, including bands, watch straps, necklaces, sportswear, etc.

