Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N (NYSE:HNP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N (NYSE:HNP) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a decline of 26.4% from the January 15th total of 15,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N in the third quarter valued at $334,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N by 182.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 17,280 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N in the second quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N by 251.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 7,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.10. 29,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,659. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.62. Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N has a one year low of $17.66 and a one year high of $25.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HNP shares. UBS Group raised Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th.

Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N Company Profile

Huaneng Power International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and Singapore. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

