Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Stake Reduced by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Hubbell worth $9,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Hubbell by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in Hubbell by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 6,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. ACG Wealth boosted its position in Hubbell by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 2,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Hubbell by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in Hubbell by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 21,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

HUBB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered Hubbell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine lowered Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hubbell from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hubbell currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.33.

Shares of Hubbell stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.72. The stock had a trading volume of 16,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $147.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.10. Hubbell Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $113.58 and a fifty-two week high of $155.00.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.83%.

In other news, CEO David G. Nord sold 6,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total transaction of $944,547.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,489,648.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William R. Sperry sold 1,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total value of $283,517.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,683 shares in the company, valued at $11,422,411.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

