Hubii Network (HBT) Market Cap Achieves $2.61 Million

Hubii Network (CURRENCY:HBT) traded 60.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. Hubii Network has a market cap of $2.61 million and $770.00 worth of Hubii Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hubii Network has traded 15.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hubii Network token can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00001629 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hubii Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $366.36 or 0.03542682 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009670 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00247601 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000771 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00039333 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00144213 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Hubii Network Token Profile

Hubii Network was first traded on August 24th, 2017. Hubii Network’s total supply is 31,801,784 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,485,602 tokens. Hubii Network’s official Twitter account is @hubiinetwork. The official message board for Hubii Network is medium.com/@jacobotoll. The official website for Hubii Network is www.hubii.network. The Reddit community for Hubii Network is /r/hubiinetwork.

Buying and Selling Hubii Network

Hubii Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hubii Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hubii Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hubii Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hubii Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hubii Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.