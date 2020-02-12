HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.24-1.32 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $840.5-844.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $829.13 million.HubSpot also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.24-1.32 EPS.

Shares of HUBS stock traded up $2.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $184.17. 867,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,273. HubSpot has a 1 year low of $137.30 and a 1 year high of $207.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of -139.52 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $175.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.63.

HUBS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James restated an outperform rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set an equal weight rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded HubSpot from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on HubSpot to $1.53 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $185.45.

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 942 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.62, for a total transaction of $152,246.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.01, for a total value of $1,555,585.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 693,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,936,651.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,443 shares of company stock valued at $4,312,473 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

