HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Issues Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.22-0.24 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $192.5-193.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $189.71 million.HubSpot also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.24-1.32 EPS.

HUBS stock traded up $2.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $184.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 867,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,273. HubSpot has a 1 year low of $137.30 and a 1 year high of $207.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.52 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $175.04 and its 200-day moving average is $167.62.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HUBS shares. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on HubSpot from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set an equal weight rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. HubSpot has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $185.45.

In related news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $1,271,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 712,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,604,871.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.62, for a total transaction of $152,246.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,443 shares of company stock valued at $4,312,473. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

