HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.24-1.32 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $840.5-844.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $829.24 million.HubSpot also updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.22-0.24 EPS.

Shares of HUBS traded up $2.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $184.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 867,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,273. HubSpot has a one year low of $137.30 and a one year high of $207.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of -139.52 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $175.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.62.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HUBS shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on HubSpot to $1.53 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on HubSpot from $210.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Mizuho started coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $185.45.

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.62, for a total transaction of $152,246.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $1,271,005.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 712,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,604,871.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,443 shares of company stock valued at $4,312,473. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

