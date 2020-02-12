HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.22-0.24 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $192.5-193.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $190.07 million.HubSpot also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.24-1.32 EPS.

HubSpot stock traded up $2.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $184.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 867,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.52 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $175.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.63. HubSpot has a 12 month low of $137.30 and a 12 month high of $207.98.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on HUBS shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of HubSpot from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of HubSpot from $210.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $185.45.

In related news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.88, for a total value of $1,333,636.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 705,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,691,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.62, for a total transaction of $152,246.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,443 shares of company stock valued at $4,312,473. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.