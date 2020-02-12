Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,082 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $10,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 10,594,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,494,000 after purchasing an additional 109,530 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,427,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,058,000 after acquiring an additional 53,831 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,225,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,852,000 after acquiring an additional 86,345 shares during the period. Presima Inc. lifted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 1,413,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,211,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 790,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,449,000 after acquiring an additional 303,453 shares during the period.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Hudson Pacific Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.57.

NYSE HPP traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.02. The stock had a trading volume of 14,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,988. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc has a 52-week low of $32.08 and a 52-week high of $37.95. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.