Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) Short Interest Up 16.8% in January

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the January 15th total of 1,310,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 834,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BTIG Research set a $40.00 price target on Hudson Pacific Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Hudson Pacific Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.57.

Shares of HPP traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.97. The stock had a trading volume of 860,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,783. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 1-year low of $32.08 and a 1-year high of $38.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.11. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.61, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPP. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000.

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

