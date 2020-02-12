Humaniq (HMQ) 24 Hour Volume Tops $92,791.00

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 12th. Over the last seven days, Humaniq has traded 11.6% higher against the dollar. Humaniq has a market cap of $1.24 million and approximately $92,791.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Humaniq token can currently be purchased for about $0.0067 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Mercatox, Bittrex and Upbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $366.04 or 0.03535790 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009695 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00255630 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000773 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00038806 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00143188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002937 BTC.

About Humaniq

Humaniq’s genesis date was December 11th, 2016. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 tokens. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Humaniq is humaniq.com.

Buying and Selling Humaniq

Humaniq can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Hotbit, Mercatox, YoBit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humaniq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Humaniq using one of the exchanges listed above.

