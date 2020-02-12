Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 406,632 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 35,432 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $6,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 135.5% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 75.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HBAN stock opened at $14.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.47. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $15.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 24.95%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.24%.

In related news, Director Richard W. Neu purchased 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $79,532.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 216,516 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,635.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 7,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $105,445.44. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HBAN shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.31.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

