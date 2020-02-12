Hush (HUSH) Price Hits $0.0604

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. One Hush coin can now be purchased for $0.0604 or 0.00000583 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Coinroom. Hush has a market cap of $504,806.00 and approximately $1,323.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hush has traded 30.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.55 or 0.00711052 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00130761 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00128814 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002017 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Hush Profile

Hush (HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 21st, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 8,355,643 coins. The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org. The official website for Hush is myhush.org. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hush Coin Trading

Hush can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Coinroom. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

