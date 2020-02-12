Hydro Protocol Market Capitalization Tops $2.87 Million (HOT)

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. During the last seven days, Hydro Protocol has traded 32.1% higher against the dollar. Hydro Protocol has a total market cap of $2.87 million and $33,796.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hydro Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX, OKEx, Ethfinex and Bancor Network.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00046839 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $633.98 or 0.06087795 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00058298 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004952 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00025002 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00128316 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003585 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001355 BTC.

Hydro Protocol Token Profile

Hydro Protocol (CRYPTO:HOT) is a token. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Hydro Protocol is medium.com/hydro-protocol. The official website for Hydro Protocol is thehydrofoundation.com. Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io.

Buying and Selling Hydro Protocol

Hydro Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, DDEX, OKEx, HADAX, Bgogo and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hydro Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

