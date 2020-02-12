HyperQuant (HQT) Price Hits $0.0005 on Top Exchanges

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded up 11.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. One HyperQuant token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, Kryptono, Hotbit and IDAX. Over the last seven days, HyperQuant has traded 20.9% lower against the US dollar. HyperQuant has a market cap of $49,807.00 and approximately $79,563.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.93 or 0.03506639 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009646 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00259487 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00039279 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00147563 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002962 BTC.

HyperQuant’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,094,250 tokens. The official message board for HyperQuant is medium.com/hyperquant. HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HyperQuant is hyperquant.net. The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

HyperQuant can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Kryptono, IDAX and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperQuant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperQuant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

