Iamgold (IAG) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect Iamgold to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of IAG opened at $3.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.49. Iamgold has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $4.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.01.

Get Iamgold alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IAG. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Iamgold in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Iamgold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Iamgold from $3.75 to $3.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iamgold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

About Iamgold

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

See Also: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Iamgold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iamgold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.