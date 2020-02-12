Iamgold (IMG) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Iamgold (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect Iamgold to post earnings of C$0.05 per share for the quarter.

Shares of TSE:IMG opened at C$4.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.55. Iamgold has a 52 week low of C$3.08 and a 52 week high of C$5.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.26 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.60.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IMG. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Iamgold from C$5.50 to C$5.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Iamgold from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Iamgold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iamgold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.99.

Iamgold Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

