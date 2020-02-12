Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Royal Bank of Canada

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on IBDRY. Citigroup cut shares of Iberdrola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays raised shares of Iberdrola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Iberdrola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iberdrola currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Iberdrola stock opened at $45.95 on Wednesday. Iberdrola has a 52 week low of $32.48 and a 52 week high of $45.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $74.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.27.

About Iberdrola

Iberdrola, SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and retail of electricity in Spain, Portugal, the United Kingdom, North America, the United Sates, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through Network Business, Deregulated Business, Renewable Business, and Other Businesses segments.

