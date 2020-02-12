IBM (NYSE:IBM) Earns News Impact Rating of -1.11

News headlines about IBM (NYSE:IBM) have trended somewhat negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. IBM earned a news sentiment score of -1.11 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of IBM stock traded up $1.83 on Wednesday, reaching $155.31. 4,437,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,885,202. The company has a market capitalization of $136.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.32. IBM has a 52 week low of $126.85 and a 52 week high of $158.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $140.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.09.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The technology company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $21.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. IBM had a return on equity of 65.38% and a net margin of 12.23%. IBM’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.87 EPS. On average, analysts expect that IBM will post 13.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. IBM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.59%.

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IBM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of IBM in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of IBM from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of IBM in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of IBM in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.60.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

