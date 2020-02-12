Icon (ICLR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect Icon to post earnings of $1.83 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ICLR stock opened at $174.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.77. Icon has a 12 month low of $127.58 and a 12 month high of $176.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $171.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.11.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ICLR. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Icon in a report on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Icon and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Icon in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.89.

Icon Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

