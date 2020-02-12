Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 991,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 56,370 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.84% of Icon worth $170,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ICLR. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its stake in shares of Icon by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 262,516 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,213,000 after purchasing an additional 7,401 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Icon by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Icon by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Icon in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Icon in the fourth quarter worth $3,814,000. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ICLR. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Icon in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Icon in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Icon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.89.

Shares of ICLR traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $174.23. 5,050 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,605. Icon Plc has a 1-year low of $127.58 and a 1-year high of $176.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $171.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.11.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

