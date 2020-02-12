Iconiq Lab Token Tops 24-Hour Volume of $14.00 (ICNQ)

Iconiq Lab Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded 54.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 12th. In the last week, Iconiq Lab Token has traded 45.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Iconiq Lab Token has a total market capitalization of $1.15 million and $14.00 worth of Iconiq Lab Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Iconiq Lab Token token can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00002876 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $362.29 or 0.03485478 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009630 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00255737 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000828 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00038540 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00150465 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002959 BTC.

About Iconiq Lab Token

Iconiq Lab Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,858,186 tokens. The official website for Iconiq Lab Token is iconiqlab.com. Iconiq Lab Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconiqlab. Iconiq Lab Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab.

Buying and Selling Iconiq Lab Token

Iconiq Lab Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconiq Lab Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iconiq Lab Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Iconiq Lab Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

