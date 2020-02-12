IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Short Interest Update

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,800 shares, a drop of 24.6% from the January 15th total of 87,300 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 47,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

IDEAYA Biosciences stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.82. 34,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,679. IDEAYA Biosciences has a twelve month low of $4.89 and a twelve month high of $16.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.61. The company has a quick ratio of 18.86, a current ratio of 18.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.12. As a group, research analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 197,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 36.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IDYA shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.63.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate in clinical development is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

