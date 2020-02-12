Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IDRA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IDRA) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 370,700 shares, a drop of 21.8% from the January 15th total of 474,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 213,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Idera Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DCF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 90.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 942,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 448,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,179 shares in the last quarter. 32.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDRA stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.59. 127,293 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,629. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.24. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $4.19. The company has a market cap of $45.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.35.

About Idera Pharmaceuticals

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod, a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma, and colorectal cancer.

