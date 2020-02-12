IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Position Trimmed by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 499,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,045 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.66% of IDEX worth $81,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in IDEX by 376.5% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEX during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEX during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of IDEX by 14.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Daniel J. Salliotte sold 23,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.62, for a total value of $3,853,344.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,906,459.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael J. Yates sold 14,871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.76, for a total transaction of $2,420,403.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,623.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,396 shares of company stock valued at $7,524,435 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of IDEX stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $177.05. 19,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,392. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $171.83 and its 200 day moving average is $165.12. The stock has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.52. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $140.65 and a 12 month high of $178.06.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $606.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.66 million. IDEX had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IEX shares. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of IDEX from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of IDEX from $180.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.22.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

