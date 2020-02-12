IDEX Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1,082.00 (IDEX)

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded up 16.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 12th. During the last week, IDEX has traded up 25.3% against the US dollar. One IDEX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0170 or 0.00000164 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. IDEX has a total market cap of $8.18 million and $1,082.00 worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $366.36 or 0.03542682 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009670 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00247601 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000771 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00039333 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00144213 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003032 BTC.

IDEX launched on January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 481,480,418 tokens. The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex. The official website for IDEX is idex.market. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IDEX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

