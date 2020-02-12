IDP Education (OTCMKTS:IDPUF) Upgraded at Goldman Sachs Group

IDP Education (OTCMKTS:IDPUF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of IDPUF remained flat at $$12.15 during midday trading on Wednesday. 23 shares of the company’s stock traded hands.
IDP Education Company Profile
IDP Education Limited engages in the placement of students into education institutions in Asia, Australasia, and internationally. Its services include counselling, application processing, pre-departure guidance, examinations, English language teaching, client relations, digital marketing, online students recruitment, and shared services.
