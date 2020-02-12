IDP Education (OTCMKTS:IDPUF) Upgraded at Goldman Sachs Group

IDP Education (OTCMKTS:IDPUF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of IDPUF remained flat at $$12.15 during midday trading on Wednesday. 23 shares of the company’s stock traded hands.

Get IDP Education alerts:

IDP Education Company Profile

IDP Education Limited engages in the placement of students into education institutions in Asia, Australasia, and internationally. Its services include counselling, application processing, pre-departure guidance, examinations, English language teaching, client relations, digital marketing, online students recruitment, and shared services.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for IDP Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDP Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.