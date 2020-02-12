iExec RLC Market Capitalization Tops $59.90 Million (RLC)

iExec RLC (CURRENCY:RLC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. One iExec RLC token can now be bought for about $0.75 or 0.00007234 BTC on exchanges including Liqui, Gatecoin, HitBTC and Ethfinex. iExec RLC has a market capitalization of $59.90 million and $2.02 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, iExec RLC has traded up 6.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.36 or 0.03542682 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009670 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00247601 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000771 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00039333 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00144213 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003032 BTC.

iExec RLC Token Profile

iExec RLC’s genesis date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,070,793 tokens. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iEx_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is /r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec.

iExec RLC Token Trading

iExec RLC can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, HitBTC, Gatecoin, Upbit, Gate.io, Ethfinex, Bittrex and Liqui. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade iExec RLC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy iExec RLC using one of the exchanges listed above.

