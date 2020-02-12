IG Gold (IGG) Price Up 2.2% This Week

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. One IG Gold token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TRX Market, CoinExchange, ABCC and LATOKEN. In the last seven days, IG Gold has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. IG Gold has a total market capitalization of $1.15 million and $4,989.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003123 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $363.64 or 0.03497366 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009620 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00254734 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000815 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00038535 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00046705 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00150594 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003285 BTC.

IG Gold Token Profile

IG Gold is a token. It launched on January 14th, 2019. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,749,913,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 tokens. The official website for IG Gold is www.iggalaxy.com. The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming. IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for IG Gold is medium.com/@IGGalaxy.

Buying and Selling IG Gold

IG Gold can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, TRX Market, LATOKEN and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IG Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IG Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

