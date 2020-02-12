Ignis (IGNIS) Price Hits $0.0357 on Top Exchanges

Ignis (CURRENCY:IGNIS) traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 12th. Ignis has a total market capitalization of $27.18 million and approximately $4.67 million worth of Ignis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ignis has traded up 13% against the US dollar. One Ignis token can now be bought for $0.0357 or 0.00000345 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Vebitcoin, STEX, Indodax and Coinbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ignis alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $366.36 or 0.03542682 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009670 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00247601 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000771 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00039333 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00144213 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Ignis Profile

Ignis launched on August 5th, 2017. Ignis’ total supply is 999,449,694 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,143,950 tokens. The official website for Ignis is www.ardorplatform.org/ignis%E2%80%94first-childchain. Ignis’ official Twitter account is @Jelurida. The Reddit community for Ignis is /r/Ignis.

Buying and Selling Ignis

Ignis can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax, HitBTC, Upbit, Bittrex, Vebitcoin, Coinbit and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ignis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ignis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ignis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.