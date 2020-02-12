Ignition (IC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $9.00

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. Ignition has a market capitalization of $115,746.00 and $9.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ignition has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ignition coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0918 or 0.00000883 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ignition alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00049575 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00067772 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001065 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000039 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00081976 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,421.27 or 1.00210622 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000652 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000445 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ignition Profile

Ignition (CRYPTO:IC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 17th, 2017. Ignition’s total supply is 1,273,775 coins and its circulating supply is 1,260,602 coins. The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ignition is www.ignitioncoin.org.

Ignition Coin Trading

Ignition can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignition should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ignition using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ignition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ignition and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.