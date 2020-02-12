IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.60.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on IHS Markit in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on IHS Markit from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on IHS Markit to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

In other news, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 14,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total value of $1,164,283.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,364,965.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 20,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total value of $1,636,218.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,607,489.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,759,331 shares of company stock valued at $136,216,963 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 5,802 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 366,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,620,000 after acquiring an additional 25,360 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 62,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after acquiring an additional 6,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 364,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,479,000 after acquiring an additional 19,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INFO stock opened at $80.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $31.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.98. IHS Markit has a 1 year low of $51.11 and a 1 year high of $81.63.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that IHS Markit will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is presently 32.54%.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

