IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 912,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 344,137 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.23% of IHS Markit worth $71,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INFO. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in IHS Markit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in IHS Markit by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in IHS Markit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in IHS Markit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in IHS Markit by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

Shares of IHS Markit stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.56. 1,263,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,231,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. IHS Markit Ltd has a 1-year low of $51.11 and a 1-year high of $81.63. The company has a market cap of $31.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.97, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.98.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.54%.

In other IHS Markit news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 91,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $6,547,584.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,158 shares in the company, valued at $30,335,780.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 20,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total value of $1,636,218.77. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,607,489.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,759,331 shares of company stock worth $136,216,963. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on IHS Markit in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on IHS Markit from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on IHS Markit to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IHS Markit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.60.

IHS Markit Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO).

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.