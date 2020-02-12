II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Rating Reiterated by Susquehanna Bancshares

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $30.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target points to a potential downside of 19.55% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded II-VI from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of II-VI in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research lifted their target price on II-VI from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on II-VI to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered II-VI from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Get II-VI alerts:

IIVI opened at $37.29 on Tuesday. II-VI has a 52 week low of $26.93 and a 52 week high of $43.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.50 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. II-VI had a negative return on equity of 4.90% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $666.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 94.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that II-VI will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other II-VI news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $975,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,651 shares in the company, valued at $15,332,656.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in II-VI in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in II-VI in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in II-VI by 122.0% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in II-VI in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in II-VI in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

About II-VI

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.