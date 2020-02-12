II-VI’s (IIVI) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Sandler

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IIVI. Zacks Investment Research raised II-VI from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on II-VI from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on II-VI in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of II-VI in a research note on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIVI opened at $37.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.50 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.89. II-VI has a 52-week low of $26.93 and a 52-week high of $43.49.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $666.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.30 million. II-VI had a negative return on equity of 4.90% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that II-VI will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other II-VI news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 29,000 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $975,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,332,656.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIVI. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in II-VI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in II-VI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in II-VI by 122.0% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in II-VI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in II-VI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About II-VI

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

