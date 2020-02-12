Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Davy Global Fund Management Ltd

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,697 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 8.0% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% in the third quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 3,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.4% in the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 2,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 6.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.79.

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded up $2.23 on Wednesday, reaching $189.36. 12,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,322,051. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.92 and a 1-year high of $187.70. The firm has a market cap of $59.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $179.50 and a 200-day moving average of $165.98.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 81.83%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.