ImageCoin Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.44 Million (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 12th. ImageCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.87 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ImageCoin has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One ImageCoin coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00001620 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Crex24.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ImageCoin alerts:

Axe (AXE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005493 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000408 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 101.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PayDay Coin (PDX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About ImageCoin

IMG is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 18,074,791 coins and its circulating supply is 17,074,793 coins. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com.

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

ImageCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ImageCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ImageCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.