Imax (IMAX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

IMAX opened at $17.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.88. Imax has a one year low of $16.29 and a one year high of $25.75.

IMAX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Imax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Imax in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Benchmark cut their target price on Imax from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Imax in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Imax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

In related news, insider Mark Welton sold 2,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $60,158.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,670 shares in the company, valued at $120,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Imax

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

