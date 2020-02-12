indaHash Price Hits $0.0039 on Exchanges (IDH)

indaHash (CURRENCY:IDH) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. One indaHash token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Tidex, IDEX and Livecoin. During the last week, indaHash has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. indaHash has a market capitalization of $1.57 million and approximately $1,585.00 worth of indaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get indaHash alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.93 or 0.03571710 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009688 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.68 or 0.00248665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00039827 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00144400 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003048 BTC.

indaHash Token Profile

indaHash’s launch date was December 18th, 2017. indaHash’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 399,936,259 tokens. The official message board for indaHash is medium.com/@indahash. indaHash’s official Twitter account is @indahash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for indaHash is /r/indaHash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. indaHash’s official website is indahash.com.

indaHash Token Trading

indaHash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Exrates, IDEX, Livecoin, HitBTC and Tidex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as indaHash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire indaHash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy indaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for indaHash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for indaHash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.