Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC) Short Interest Update

Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,500 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the January 15th total of 73,800 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.5 days.

Independence stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.51. The stock had a trading volume of 9,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,326. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.20 million, a P/E ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.63 and its 200 day moving average is $39.73. Independence has a one year low of $33.37 and a one year high of $43.60.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 1%. This is a boost from Independence’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.15.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Independence from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

In other Independence news, Director Ronald I. Simon sold 1,000 shares of Independence stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $40,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,468. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IHC. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Independence by 2.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Independence by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Independence by 8.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Independence by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Independence by 2,180.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.81% of the company’s stock.

Independence Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in life and health insurance business. The company's dental portfolio includes indemnity and PPO plans for employer groups of two or more lives, and for individuals within affinity groups; vision plans that offer a flat reimbursement amount for exams and materials; and short-term medical products for people with temporary needs for health coverage.

